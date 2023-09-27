Major Clearfield fire draws multiple agencies overnight

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A number of emergency agencies responded to a major fire in Clearfield late Friday night.

North Davis Fire District posted an alert on social media at 11 p.m. warning residents away: “Multiple agencies on a structure fire at 400 E 200 S, in Clearfield. Please avoid the area.”

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. according to dispatchers with Davis County, Layton and Clearfield.

Layton dispatch said the Layton Fire Department sent several fire engines and an ambulance to the Clearfield blaze.

Initial reports indicated downed power lines may have hindered or delayed response to the fire.