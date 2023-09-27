Major Clearfield fire draws multiple agencies overnight

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A number of emergency agencies responded to a major fire in Clearfield late Friday night.
North Davis Fire District posted an alert on social media at 11 p.m. warning residents away: “Multiple agencies on a structure fire at 400 E 200 S, in Clearfield. Please avoid the area.”
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. according to dispatchers with Davis County, Layton and Clearfield.
Layton dispatch said the Layton Fire Department sent several fire engines and an ambulance to the Clearfield blaze.
Initial reports indicated downed power lines may have hindered or delayed response to the fire.
Shortly after midnight Wednesday North Davis Fire District Chief Mark Becraft said the home was a total loss, estimated at $350,000. Two adults and two children resided there, escaping without injury, Becraft said, but the family dog did not get out.
Cause is undetermined and investigation is continuing, he said. “We’ll probably be here all night.”
Firefighters assisting North Davis came from departments in Layton, Clinton, Roy and Hill Air Force Base.
Activities and movement of firefighters were initially hindered by downed power lines sparking on the ground, Becraft told Gephardt Daily, but didn’t prevent immediately getting water on the blaze from ladder trucks.
The fire melted the power line connections between the home and a power pole, he said. “Rocky Mountain Power had to climb the pole to shut them off.”
Initially explosions were heard on scene, he said, but they were minor, less than a dozen, from propane bottles for camping and WD-40 canisters catching fire.
The 10:02 p.m. blaze was under control within 20 minutes, Becraft said, with efforts then directed to keeping it away from adjacent buildings, which were successful.