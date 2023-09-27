Brooks Robinson, legendary third baseman dubbed ‘Mr. Oriole,’ dies at 86

Sept. 26 (UPI) — Brooks Robinson, the legendary third baseman who spent 23 seasons with the Orioles, has died. He was 86.

Dubbed “Mr. Oriole,” Robinson shares the record with former pitcher Jim Kaat for the most Gold Gloves awarded at 16, played in 18 All-Star games, and was named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

His death was announced by the Orioles in a joint statement with his family. The statement did not reveal his cause of death.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball,” the statement reads.

The Orioles put out a further statement on Twitter in which they said Robinson “truly was Mr. Oriole.”

“Third basemen from all levels of the game will forever look to Brooks for inspiration, most notably for his play in the field during the 1970 World Series,” the statement reads. “He embodied everything great, not only about the Orioles, but the game of baseball and the city of Baltimore.”

Robinson was born in Little Rock, Ark., and began with the Orioles in 1955.

“The Orioles were blessed to have Brooks as a player and broadcaster for 39 years and, for the past five years, as a special advisor and community liaison,” the team said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Constance, their children Brooks David, Christopher, Michael, and Diana, their 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.”