State officials warn of tax rebate scam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in multiple posts on social media Thursday are warning citizens about a tax rebate scam currently circulating.
“Have you received a text about a tax rebate?” asks a post from Utah Department of Commerce, retweeted by the Utah Department of Public Safety.
“It’s a scam and if you click the link in the text you’re likely putting yourself at risk of identity theft.”
If you get a text about a tax rebate or refund, officials advise:
•Never click on any links.
•Know that the IRS won’t call, email or text you for the first time. They’ll always start by sending a letter.
•Find the status of any pending refund on the IRS website: https://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof/lang/en/irfofgetstatus.jsp
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3gODTy0