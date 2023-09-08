Stolen truck leads Sandy police to crime checklist

ANDY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police patiently staking out a stolen truck revealed a pile of potential felonies in Sandy.

A patrolman on the graveyard shift spotting a stolen truck parked at a residence started the adventure, according to a Thursday press release on social media by the Sandy City Police Department. Officers set up surveillance on the truck in the dark and waited.

“Once the truck left the residence, officers stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

“In addition to the stolen vehicle, the driver was found in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, another person’s identifying documents, burglary tools, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.” The suspect was booked into jail.