Provo fire has emergency crews engaged, traffic snarled Thursday evening

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An afternoon house fire has emergency crews and traffic tied up into Thursday evening in Provo.

Just after 4 p.m. the Provo Police Department warned motorists in a post on social media to avoid the area of 900 E between Center St. and 400 north.

Under the headline “Emergency Response Road Closure” the post said fire, police and utility companies were involved in fighting the blaze.

The Provo Fire Department said at 5:30 p.m. that traffic at the site “ may be delayed or diverted for the next hour while crews complete fire operations on a residential structure fire.”