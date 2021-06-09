Structure threatened after new wildfire start in San Juan County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Map Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start in San Juan County Wednesday afternoon.

“New Start: Resources are responding to the #PackCreekFire estimated at five acres and burning in San Juan County on the Manti-La Sal National Forest south of Moab,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:10 p.m.

“A Forest Service campground and one structure are threatened.”

The cause is under investigation, the tweet said.

