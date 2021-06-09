Update: Evacuations due to East Canyon Fire lifted, SR-66 reopens

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations orders in place due to the East Canyon Fire in Morgan County have been lifted and SR-66 has reopened.

“The #EastCanyonFire is now 45% contained,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 4 p.m. Wednesday. ”

Red Flag Warning remains in effect for this area until 10 p.m. tonight.”

The East Canyon Fire started at 1 p.m. Tuesday and was initially 50 acres.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was a track hoe which struck sparked the fire after striking a rock.

Utah Fire Info also provided an update on the Bear Fire Wednesday afternoon.

“UPDATE: #BearFire in Carbon County now estimated at 3,500 acres after morning recon flight,” said a 1 p.m. tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Flight helped identify areas in rugged terrain where crews might be able to slow fire’s progress. Winds starting to pick up.”

At 10 a.m., Utah Fire Info tweeted the Bear Fire was 835 acres with zero containment.

Drivers on U.S. Highway 6 are being warned of possible reduced visibility due to wildfire smoke in Carbon County.

“If you are traveling on US-6 today between Spanish Fork and Price, be aware of potential visibility reduction in smoke and check @UDOTTRAFFIC before you head out,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City at 9 a.m.

The Bear Fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon, is burning about four miles northwest of Helper, in rugged terrain, requiring an air tanker and helicopters.

Utah Fire Info tweeted Tuesday night: “Do NOT stop along Highway 6 near the fire area to take photos or watch suppression efforts; proceed with caution and be on the lookout for firefighters working along the travel corridor.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To read about the other wildfires currently burning in Utah, click here.