Summit County Health Department announces in-house delivery for restaurants

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All permitted restaurants in Summit County can now begin offering in-house delivery service, it was announced Thursday.

This announcement is the result of an appeal to Public Health Order 2020-01 that prohibited restaurants from initiating a new delivery service during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a news release from Summit County.

The health department has agreed to a series of safe and practical guidelines for permitted restaurants in Summit County to deliver food to the doorsteps of individuals throughout the county, including those who are unable to leave their place of residence due to health, transportation or other limitations.

“It has always been our goal to restore service as soon as it was safely possible to do so,” Summit County Health Deputy Director, Dr. Phil Bondurant said. “We anticipate this announcement to be the first of several in the coming weeks that will open additional operations in the county. It is vital that the community continues to practice social distancing and other measures to allow for these openings to stand.”

With this announcement, trained and certified restaurant staff are expected to adhere to the Summit County Health Code’s delivery protocols and standards while complying with the social distancing orders outlined in Joint Public Health Order 2020-03, the news release said.

At this time, all third-party delivery services for food items remain prohibited within Summit County. The Summit County Environmental Health Division will provide registration information and operating guidelines to all permitted restaurants in Summit County starting Thursday.

Restaurant owners and managers who wish to register or have questions can contact the Environmental Health Division at 435-333-1502.