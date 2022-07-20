Summit County man, dead after rollover; dog also found deceased

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Summit County man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle Wednesday morning.

The accident was reported at about 6:12 a.m. by a construction worker in the area, and deputies responded to the site, near 4300 E. Weber Canyon Road.

“When deputies got there, they located a 39-year-old Summit County man dead inside the vehicle,” says a statement released by the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office. “The man also had a dog with him that was also found dead at the scene.”

Deputies believe the man was traveling west on Weber Canyon Road toward Oakley when he crashed, the SCSO statement says.

“Evidence at the scene suggests the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a bend in the road. The vehicle left the roadway, went airborne over a river, and landed upside down on the riverbank. It is unknown what time the crash happened.

“Currently, it is not known if other factors contributed to the fatal crash. Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the crash scene.”

The identity of the male will not be released until the family has an opportunity to share the information with family and friends, the statement says.

“We share our sincere condolences with the family and friends of the decedent.”