Summit, Wasatch counties to transition to ‘yellow’ risk status

SUMMIT/WASATCH COUNTIES, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Summit County and Wasatch County a “yellow,” or low-risk status, effective immediately.

Cities and counties that remain “orange,” meaning they are under medium-risk guidelines, are Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Grand County and Magna.

All other cities in the county transitioned to yellow at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Cities and counties will be re-evaluated each Friday for possible color code changes, to be driven by data.

The following business and personal guidelines apply for each color-coded level:

Orange (moderate risk)

• General public and employers take extreme precautions

• Face coverings worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Follow strict hygiene standards, including:

• Do not shake hands

• In-person interactions in decreased group sizes that enable all social distancing guidelines to be maintained; social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer

• Increase virtual interactions

• Leave home infrequently, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home

• Regularly disinfect high-touch areas (e.g. door handles, buttons/switches, countertops,

handrails, shopping carts, check-out counters, restroom surfaces)

• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed

• Have only one family member care for the sick individual

• Schools closed

• Employees and volunteers of businesses operate remotely, unless not possible

• • •

Yellow (low risk)

• General public and employers take reasonable precautions

• Face coverings worn in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to

maintain

Follow strict hygiene standards, including:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Use hand sanitizer frequently

• Avoid touching your face

• Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into a tissue, sleeve, or elbow; not hands)

• Regularly clean high-touch surfaces (e.g. door handles, counters, light switches,

remote controls, restroom surfaces)

• Follow any other standards promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Utah Department of Health, and local health department

• Do not shake hands

• In-person interactions in decreased group sizes that enable all social distancing guidelines to be maintained; social interactions in groups of 50 or fewer

• Maintain social distancing when in public settings

• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed

• Have only one family member care for the sick individual

• All businesses operating

• Employers exercise discretion with remote work and returning to onsite work

• • •

Green (new normal)

• General public and employers take reasonable precautions

• All businesses operating

• Schools are open

• Traveling restrictions mostly lifted, self-monitor symptoms 14 days upon return; avoid areas of high transmission

• Regularly disinfect high-touch areas (e.g. door handles, buttons/switches, handrails, shopping carts, check-out counters, restroom surfaces)

• • •

All of Utah was transitioned out of the red (high risk) level by Herbert on May 1. Guidelines for that level guidelines are listed below.

Red (high risk)

• General public and employers take extreme precautions

• Face coverings worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Follow strict hygiene standards, including:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Use hand sanitizer frequently

• Avoid touching your face

• Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into a tissue, sleeve, or elbow; not hands)

• Regularly clean high-touch surfaces (e.g. door handles, counters, light switches,

remote controls, restroom surfaces)

• Follow any other standards promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC), the Utah Department of Health, and local health department

• Do not shake hands

• In-person interactions limited to individual households; interactions in groups of 10 or

fewer

• Increase virtual interactions

• Leave home infrequently; stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home

• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed

• Have only one family member care for the sick individual

• Schools closed

• Employees and volunteers of businesses operate remotely, unless not possible

For more about the Executive Order issued Thursday click here.