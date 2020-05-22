Summit, Wasatch counties to transition to ‘yellow’ risk status

SUMMIT/WASATCH COUNTIES, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Summit County and Wasatch County a “yellow,” or low-risk status, effective immediately.
Cities and counties that remain “orange,” meaning they are under medium-risk guidelines, are Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Grand County and Magna.
All other cities in the county transitioned to yellow at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Cities and counties will be re-evaluated each Friday for possible color code changes, to be driven by data.
The following business and personal guidelines apply for each color-coded level:
Orange (moderate risk)
• General public and employers take extreme precautions
• Face coverings worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
Follow strict hygiene standards, including:
• Do not shake hands
• In-person interactions in decreased group sizes that enable all social distancing guidelines to be maintained; social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer
• Increase virtual interactions
• Leave home infrequently, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home
• Regularly disinfect high-touch areas (e.g. door handles, buttons/switches, countertops,
handrails, shopping carts, check-out counters, restroom surfaces)
• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed
• Have only one family member care for the sick individual
• Schools closed
• Employees and volunteers of businesses operate remotely, unless not possible
• • •
Yellow (low risk)
• General public and employers take reasonable precautions
• Face coverings worn in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to
maintain
Follow strict hygiene standards, including:
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Use hand sanitizer frequently
• Avoid touching your face
• Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into a tissue, sleeve, or elbow; not hands)
• Regularly clean high-touch surfaces (e.g. door handles, counters, light switches,
remote controls, restroom surfaces)
• Follow any other standards promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Utah Department of Health, and local health department
• Do not shake hands
• In-person interactions in decreased group sizes that enable all social distancing guidelines to be maintained; social interactions in groups of 50 or fewer
• Maintain social distancing when in public settings
• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed
• Have only one family member care for the sick individual
• All businesses operating
• Employers exercise discretion with remote work and returning to onsite work
• • •
Green (new normal)
• General public and employers take reasonable precautions
• All businesses operating
• Schools are open
• Traveling restrictions mostly lifted, self-monitor symptoms 14 days upon return; avoid areas of high transmission
• Regularly disinfect high-touch areas (e.g. door handles, buttons/switches, handrails, shopping carts, check-out counters, restroom surfaces)
• • •
All of Utah was transitioned out of the red (high risk) level by Herbert on May 1. Guidelines for that level guidelines are listed below.
Red (high risk)
• General public and employers take extreme precautions
• Face coverings worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
Follow strict hygiene standards, including:
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Use hand sanitizer frequently
• Avoid touching your face
• Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into a tissue, sleeve, or elbow; not hands)
• Regularly clean high-touch surfaces (e.g. door handles, counters, light switches,
remote controls, restroom surfaces)
• Follow any other standards promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), the Utah Department of Health, and local health department
• Do not shake hands
• In-person interactions limited to individual households; interactions in groups of 10 or
fewer
• Increase virtual interactions
• Leave home infrequently; stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home
• Give sick family members their own room if possible and keep the door closed
• Have only one family member care for the sick individual
• Schools closed
• Employees and volunteers of businesses operate remotely, unless not possible
For more about the Executive Order issued Thursday click here.