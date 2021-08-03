Sundance Film Festival: Participants much be vaccinated

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Film Festival announced Tuesday that for the 2022 festival, people must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to participate in person.

“Health and safety is paramount,” said a letter issued by festival director Tabitha Jackson. “As we plan for the 2022 festival, one of our most important considerations is how best to safely bring together artists, audiences, volunteers, and staff from around the world.

“As part of our commitment to this community, we will be requiring all participants attending the Festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated. We are providing this information now to ensure that all in-person participants feel comfortable attending, and can adjust their travel plans if needed.”

The 2022 festival is scheduled for Jan. 20 through 30.

To read the full statement, including other Sundance Film Festival plans and goals for the coming year, click here.