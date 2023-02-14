Suspect, 14, arrested 2 days after older teen’s fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have taken a 14-year-old suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy Saturday.

SLCPD officials previously identified the shooting suspect as Kaydyn Christensen, and asked the public to share information about his location.

The investigation started at 8:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the area of 1601 W. Ivy Circle. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance took the 17-year-old boy to the hospital, he later died.

Responding officers secured the area, located witnesses, and checked for any evidence.

The SLCPD released its next statement Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb.13, 2023, detectives developed information about the suspect, leading them to the area of 300 East 700 South,” says a statement issued Tuesday by the SLCPD.

“With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), and Liberty Patrol Division Bike Squad, detectives assigned to the SLCPD Homicide Squad safely took the juvenile into custody.”

Officers transported Christensen the juvenile to the Public Safety Building, where he will begin being processed for booking into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center, the statement says.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.