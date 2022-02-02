Suspect facing felony charges in connection to Salt Lake City home invasion shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion and burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Salt Lake City police responded to the scene, an apartment complex at 764 N. 900 West, at about 4:20 a.m. They found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the upper leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

“During the investigation, police learned that at least two suspects, identified as males, kicked in the apartment unit’s door and that one of the suspects shot the victim while standing in the doorway,” a newly issued SLCPD statement says.

One suspect was identified as 20-year-old Charles Wight, whose home address is in Washington state.

“There were several juveniles in the apartment at the time of the shooting, including (one specific male juvenile),” the statement says. “The victim stated to officers that the suspects were Polynesian males and he believed one of the suspects was Charles Wight.”

“The victim stated that Charles was accusing his brother-in-law, (the juvenile), of shooting Charles’ brother in a previous incident near Hunter High School,” the statement says.

There was a shooting near Hunter High on Jan. 13, in which two students died and a third was critically wounded; however, the probable cause statement does not provide any details about or reference that particular incident.

“The victim and (the juvenile) were able to provide officers with information about Charles Wight, including screenshots from social media of Charles making threats to come and shoot (the juvenile). Included in these screenshots were photos of Charles Wight from his social media account.”

Phone records placed Wight in the area at the time of the shooting, the statement says. His records also show he left that area just after the shooting.

Witnesses stated the suspects were seen getting into a black Ford Explorer and provided officers with clothing descriptions, Wight’s probable cause statement says.

“West Valley City PD were investigating a carjacking that took place about 20 minutes prior to this incident in which suspects that fit the same descriptions had taken a black Ford Explorer at gunpoint. The CDR records also showed Charles Wight at the scene of the aggravated robbery (carjacking) which is being screened separately.”

The statement says threatening messages were sent to the victim after he was shot, “stating that he was coming back to finish the job and that this time he would kill the victim.”

Wight was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Monday on charges of:

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Wight is being held without bail.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the other suspects call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-10924.