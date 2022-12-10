Suspect arrested in Kane County gasoline thefts

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel they believe is part of a statewide criminal enterprise.

Officers were first alerted to the thefts Tuesday when contacted by the Ramsay’s Shell station in Mt. Carmel, according to a Friday press release from the sheriff’s office. “The suspects were able to break into the pumps and manipulate the machinery to pump as long as they needed to fill all their tanks,” according to the post on social media.

The thieves made two trips to the Mt. Carmel station at night Dec. 3, stealing 2,000 gallons of fuel. Security video showed two vehicles involved, a modified semi-truck with several holding tanks and a Dodge pickup with tanks in the bed.

“Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that they had also stolen another 1,000 gallons of fuel from Ramsay’s Shell in Kanab, Utah, on November 4th.”

A break in the case came Thursday after information and photos from the Mt. Carmel thefts had been provided to an SLC media outlet, which published a story. A viewer contacted law enforcement to report seeing the semi-truck in Cedar City. “The truck and driver were held by local law enforcement until Kane County’s detectives could travel to the scene.”

The driver, Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 39, of Las Vegas, confirmed the truck was his “and then requested an attorney,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He and the truck were taken to Kane County where Padilla was booked into jail on felony theft and related misdemeanor charges.

“It is believed that the vehicles and subjects have been committing the same thefts in different counties across the state of Utah,” reads the news release. “It is believed that this is an organized crime and involves more vehicles and suspects.” Similar thefts at other stations in Kanab are under investigation.

Other agencies joining the sheriff’s office in the ongoing investigation include the Utah State Bureau of Investigations and police agencies throughout the state. “If you feel you have been a victim of a similar crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.”