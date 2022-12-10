Amber Alert for abducted 4-year-old girl canceled, suspect remains at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued by the Unified Police Department Friday night involving the alleged kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl has been canceled.

According to a statement posted on social media by Unified P.D., “The child in the Amber Alert has been located. The suspect is still outstanding.”

The Amber Alert was originally issued an 9:16 p.m. after police were called to the vicinity of Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Drive, where a woman was found in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say the victim, identified as the 4-year-old girl’s aunt, was being given a ride by her ex-boyfriend, along with the child, when the stabbing, followed by the “non-custodial abduction” took place.

The suspect, Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was believed to be driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Utah license plate G346SH

Police say vehicle is stolen and Hidalgo armed with a knife.

Hidalgo is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.