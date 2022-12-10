Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings

Dec. 10 (UPI) — Police in Moscow, Idaho, are warning amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.

In a statement issued Friday, the Moscow Police Department said investigators probing the Nov. 13 slayings of the four University of Idaho students have been “monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case” and are troubled by “large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared.”

The department also cited “harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties,” warning that anyone found to be engaging in threats or harassment, “whether in person, online or otherwise needs to understand that they could be subjecting themselves to criminal charges.”

In an accompanying video, Moscow Police Chief James Fry added, “People need to be careful,” asserting harassment aimed at unnamed individuals involved in the case has been coming both online and in person.

“People could be charged, possibly, in the future if it reaches a point to where it’s a criminal element,” he said.

He urged people targeted by harassment to immediately call police to report the behavior.

Nearly a month after the predawn quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in an off-campus rental home, the case remains unsolved and continues to shake the rural college town. The four were found stabbed in their beds.

No suspects have yet been identified, and, despite hundreds of tips coming in to police, no motive has been established.

Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the slayings.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” they said. “At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.”

Fry said Friday an “amazing number” of tips had been generated by the request for information about the white car, which police are “vetting.”