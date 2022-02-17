Suspect charged with aggravated murder after police say he slashed throat of Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Eric Jones, the homeless man accused of slashing a woman’s throat after she said she invited him into her residence so he could shower.

Suspect Eric Jones, 30, faces charges of:

Attempted murder

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated robbery

Purchase, transfer, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person

Unlawful use of a financial transaction card

The investigation started on Feb. 6 Salt Lake City police responded to 850 S. West Temple Street after receiving information about a woman bleeding heavily from her neck, a statement from the SLCPD says.

“Officers arrived and located the victim with a critical injury. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she underwent emergency, life-saving surgery.”

“According to court documents, the victim invited Jones into her apartment and allowed him to use the shower,” the police statement says.

“After getting out of the shower, Jones became ‘enraged’ when the victim asked him to leave the apartment. It is alleged Jones repeatedly assaulted the woman and then left the apartment.”

Investigators learned that Jones used victim’s credit cards without authorization, throughout the Salt Lake Valley, the statement says. Detectives received surveillance video from the locations.

On Feb. 11, SLCPD patrol officers located Jones near 130 S. 500 East and later booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Formal charging documents for Jones are not yet available through the online court system. Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is available.