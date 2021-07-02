Suspect in custody after ramming police car, leading cops on chase in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle in Salt Lake City.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Ethan Wayman, 25, is facing charges of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

According to the probable cause statement, officers attempted to perform a “high hazard stop” on Wayman Monday while he driving the stolen vehicle.

“They pulled in front of the stolen vehicle and initiated their overhead red and blue emergency lights,” the statement said. “The A/P (accused person) put the stolen vehicle in drive and rammed the police car with an officer still inside of it. The A/P put the vehicle in reverse to create more room and then in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed into the front of the police vehicle.”

Wayman then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

On Wednesday, officers claimed they spotted Wayman walking down the street.

“When he saw police in marked patrol vehicles, he fled on foot and officers pursued,” the statement said. “While running from police, A/P attempted to open the doors of two different motorists as if he was attempting to steal their vehicle. He was eventually captured by police.”

When police were attempting to place him into custody Wayman allegedly refused commands to place his hands behind his back. A drive stun from a Taser was applied to his back and he eventually complied with police and was taken into custody, the probable cause statement said.

Wayman was searched and a container with residue inside of it, along with a small hose with residue inside of it and a baggie containing a white, powder-like substance was located on his person, according to police. The powder-like substance weighed 1.4 grams and field tested positive as cocaine. Police say Wayman has qualifying convictions in the past 10 years enhancing the possession of cocaine to a third-degree felony.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Wayman has multiple pending felony charges of fleeing from police and possessing stolen motor vehicles.