Suspect jailed after wild chase ends in fiery crash







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man is facing 16 charges, five of them felonies, after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 45-minute chase in a stolen pickup truck, which ultimately caught on fire, police say.

The incident began at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when officers saw a stolen Ford F350 truck pulling a stolen trailer, according to a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of suspect Trent Michal Kezior.

The vehicle was first spotted UPD in the area of 2700 South 700 East. Officers activated their emergency equipment, attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled,” says the affidavit, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

“The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and drove into oncoming traffic numerous times. Officers reacquired the vehicle in Midvale and were able to follow it and successfully spike the tires of the vehicle at 11400 S Redwood Road. The vehicle continued to flee and crashed at approximately 4775 W. Daybreak Parkway.”

The suspect “continued to try and flee after the vehicle crashed revving the engine and spinning what was left of the tires and rims,” the affidavit says. “While doing so, the rear driver tire caught on fire and ultimately lit the vehicle on fire. The subject looked out the window multiple times, observed the fire and kept revving the engine and trying to flee.”

“When the fire burned through to the pickup’s cabin, the police statement says, suspect Kezior exited the truck and fled on foot, “and was told to stop but refused. The subject was apprehended by a K-9 and seven officers but continued to resist even with the amount of officers attempting to take him into custody.”