Unified Fire crews rescue hiker who fell 30 ft. in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews went to the aid of a rock climber who fell about 30 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday night.

UFA tweeted that heavy rescue members hiked to the patient, who was conscious and about a half-mile off the road.

When crews reached the male hiker, they “were able to render care and assist the patient to the ambulance for transport to the hospital,” a subsequent tweet said. He was in serious, but stable condition.

No firefighters or rescuers were injured in the course of the rescue operation.