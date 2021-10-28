Suspects apprehended after Carbon County pursuit

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were apprehended after a pursuit in Carbon County on Wednesday.

A black Jeep Renegade was eastbound on Interstate 70 near 157 when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

The Renegade exited to State Route 6 westbound, then failed to yield and increased its speed, according to information from Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP spokesman.

“The trooper called the pursuit and when the vehicle when into oncoming traffic, they terminated the pursuit,” Roden’s statement says. “Units from UHP and local agencies setup three spiking locations. A UHP sergeant reacquired the vehicle at milepost 270 on SR-6 and reinitiated a pursuit.”

The vehicle failed to yield, and was spiked by Carbon County Sheriff units at milepost 256, just prior to the SR-123 and SR-6 junction.

“The male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to run but gave up after a short distance,” Roden’s statement says. “Once in custody, the male indicated he had ingested drugs so he was transported to an area hospital and is currently under evaluation.

“SBI and SIAC are assisting with the investigation and the female was transported to the Carbon County Jail and is currently being interviewed.”