Suspect’s name, more details released after home invasion, arson in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect arrested after police say he assaulted Centerville residents and set a gasoline fire in their home has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail.

The suspect, 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead, of Salt Lake City, faces initial charges expected to include attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, residential burglary, vehicle burglary, assault on a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance.

That’s according to a statement from the Centerville Police Department. Charges are being finalized by the Davis County Attorney’s Office, the statement says.

“On July 21, 2022, a male entered the home at 329 E. 1825 North, Centerville, with a can of gasoline,” the CPD statement says. “The home was occupied by three elderly persons. Using the gasoline, the suspect lit the house on fire, saying that he intended to burn it down with them inside.

“He then struck two of the victims in the head with his fists. Centerville officers evacuated the victims and arrested the suspect after a struggle inside the fully engulfed home.”

Two victims and the suspect, now identified as Woodhead, were transported to area hospitals from the incident, the statement says. Woodhead was held under guard.

“Six officers were treated for smoke inhalation by medical professionals, and released,” the statement says. “They are doing well. One officer was bit by the suspect.”

The victims have been released from the hospital, and Woodhead was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Tuesday, July 26, on a Board of Pardons warrant.

Woodhead is believed to have committed a residential burglary and two vehicle burglaries just prior to the arson/home invasion incident, the Centerville Police statement says.

“No connection has been found between Woodhead and any of the Centerville victims prior to July 21,” it says.