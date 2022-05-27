Suspicious package closes Foothill Drive, forces hotel evacuation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has given the “all clear” after members of the Hazardous Devices Unit spent hours overnight dealing with a suspicious package.

According to an SLCPD statement, SLC911 dispatchers received information Thursday at 8:36 p.m about a package being left near a hotel at 1345 South Foothill Drive.

“Officers responded and started looking into the situation,” the police press release said. “During their investigation, officers watched surveillance video that showed a man quickly putting down a backpack, positioning it in a suspicious manner and then immediately leaving.

“Officers secured the crime scene and started evacuating parts of the hotel. Police shut down Foothill Drive from 1300 South to 2300 East,” the statement said.

The on-scene incident commander called in the HDU and members of the SLCPD Airport Division’s K-9 Squad responded to the scene as well.

Two robots were used to examine the suspicious backpack, which police say ended up being filled with “personal items.”

Roads were reopened and evacuations lifted at 1:07 a.m.

“Anyone who has information on the person who dropped off the backpack should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-99097,” the police statement said.