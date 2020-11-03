SUV driver cited after colliding with school bus in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of an SUV was cited Monday afternoon after officials say the vehicle went through a red light and collided with a school bus.

The crash happened at 2000 West and 500 North, according to a news release from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUV was heading south from the high school exit, and the school bus was going east on 500 North when the accident occurred, the news release says.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

“Deputies believe the driver of the SUV ran the red light and the driver of the school bus didn’t have enough time or space to avoid the collision,” the news release states.

The SUV had four occupants, and only the driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.