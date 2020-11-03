1 killed, 15 injured in coordinated Vienna terror attack

Nov. 2 (UPI) — At least one person was killed and at least 15 were wounded in central Vienna Monday night as a group of shooters opened fire in multiple locations, including the street near a synagogue, police said.

Police said several suspects armed with rifles began firing at people on the street about 8 p.m. in at least six different locations.

One suspect was killed by police, Vienna’s Polizei Wein Twitter account said, and several people, including a police officer, were injured.

Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer called the incident an “apparent terror attack.”

“At the moment, we assume there are several perpetrators,” Nehammer said. “Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead. We are still in a battle against suspected terrorists,” who are “heavily armed and dangerous,” Nehammer added.

The shooting began in central Vienna in the 1st District Seitenstettengasse neighborhood, including in the street front of the Stadttempel synagogue.

“It cannot be said at the moment whether the city temple was one of the goals,” tweeted Oskar Deitch, Austrian Jewish leader, who asked all temple members to remain inside “until the all-clear from the security authorities.”

City police halted all public buses and subways in central Vienna and told people to shelter in place.

After bystanders posted photos and videos to social media, police took to twitter asking them to remove the images and send them to investigators instead.