SWAT called to domestic incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives were interviewing a man Friday night after he refused to come out of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment until SWAT arrived on scene.

Sgt. Gordon Worsencroft, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the incident began sometime before 7 p.m., when the approximately 39-year-old man went to his former girlfriend’s residence at Solara Apartments, 780 900 West.

“It was a domestic relationship issue,” Worsencroft said. “A dispute ensued, and the woman was able to leave and call police.”

When the man refused to leave the apartment, and there was concern that he possibly had a weapon, SWAT was called and officers asked the people in the next-door units to vacate the premises, Worsencroft said.

The man then complied with orders to come out.

“The victim is fine. No one was injured. And it’s still under investigation as to if he had a weapon,” Worsencroft told Gephardt Daily.

He added that it was still too early to know what charges, if any, would be filed.