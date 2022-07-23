Tanker rollover closes 31st St. overpass in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, July 22,2002 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials were hopeful of fully re-opening west 31st Street before midnight Friday after a tanker rollover on its Interstate 15 off-ramp, but that did not happen.

The accident just before 8 p.m. initially closed all lanes on 31st, said Cpl. Michael Gordon, a Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

Conditions were complicated by the fact the tanker ruptured and may have spilled as much as 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel, Gordon said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, he said, and no other vehicles were involved.

Excess speed was believed to be involved in the accident, Gordon said. but investigation was still underway. Environmental cleanup crews were still working at the scene as of 11:30 p.m. Friday, with a goal of completion by midnight, he said.

At I-15, 31st Street is an overpass, and Gordon was not sure how many lanes were open, but said some traffic was being allowed through.