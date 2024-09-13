Taylorsville ATM robbers unable to outrun GPS tracker

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Six suspects who police say robbed an ATM repairman working at a Taylorsville credit union were tracked down at the other end of the state, thanks to a GPS-assisted arrest.

Assailants made off with $200,000 in the robbery just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain America Credit Union, according to charging documents for the suspects.

The ATM repairman told police he saw two of the robbers drive off in a white Jeep Cherokee after he was attacked. Shortly thereafter, Taylorsville detectives discovered a number of license plates from Jeep Cherokees had been stolen that same morning from area rental car companies.

One of those stolen plates came from a white Jeep Cherokee, which was identified as the suspect vehicle, then tracked using a GPS device installed by the rental car company.

The Jeep was first located at a motel in Payson, then monitored by law enforcement agencies as it headed south on I-15.

The jeep finally stopped at a rest stop off I-15 near Paragonah in Iron County, the court documents said.

Local police, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and a UHP helicopter converged on the scene around 4 p.m. and all six suspects were arrested without incident. The FBI was also involved, but an agency spokesperson with the Salt Lake City field office deferred comment to Taylorsville PD.

Police determined six individuals were tied to the robbery, as some implicated each other, according to charging documents.

Bags holding $200,000 in cash were allegedly found in the jeep, as well as clothing worn in the robbery.

The six arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail by Wednesday evening on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, are Harold Oliver, 37; Tiras Jackson, 44; Calvin Brantley, 29; Jevaunte Reese, 32; Kearia Nicole Woods, 26; and Lashawn Charlesvell, 31.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.