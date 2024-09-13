Utah County Sheriff deputy diagnosed with terminal illness

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A sheriff’s deputy has been diagnosed with a fatal illness, given only a few years to live.

“Utah County Sheriff‘s Deputy Hayden Liddiard was recently diagnosed with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” the sheriff’s office announced online Thursday evening. “This is a terminal disease with a typical life expectancy of 2 to 5 years. He has a wife and three young daughters.”

Deputy Liddiard with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has served in Law Enforcement for the past 11 years, following in the footsteps of his father, brother, and brother-in-law.

The sheriff’s office noted a “Helpahero” account has been set up for the family to accept donations to deal with medical expenses, adding “Any help is welcome!”

Find the account at this link.

ALS, formally known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle wasting and paralysis. In addition to the famous baseball player Lou Gehrig, for which it is named, the disease afflicted noted theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.