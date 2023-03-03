Taylorsville PD issues ATL for burglary suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Mar. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police would like to get their hands on a suspected thief and seek the public’s help.

“We have another ‘Attempt to Locate,'” the department posted Thursday afternoon.

“Detectives are trying to identify the pictured person suspected of being involved in an attempted business burglary.

“The suspect was seen driving a black Acura sedan (early 2000s model).”

If you have any information, TPD asks that you contact Det. Andrew at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. TY22-33078.