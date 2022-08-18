Taylorsville police identify 2 killed in Wednesday shootings, believed to be murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville City Police have identified two people found shot to death Wednesday morning, and disclosed the crime is a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched on a shots-fired call at about 5 a.m., and responded to the area of 3587 W. 4700 South.

“When officers arrived, they found a woman, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the sidewalk,” says a TVPD statement released Thursday.

“She has been identified as 34-year-old Amanda Mayne of Taylorsville.”

A stray bullet struck a car, but caused no injuries, the police statement says.

While officers were canvassing the area about a block away near 3500 West on 4700 South, they found a man deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He has been identified as 26-year-old Taylor Martin of West Jordan. A loaded handgun was located next to Martin.”

Based on indications, “detectives are handling the case as a murder-suicide type of investigation. Investigators do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” the statement says.

“Investigators have determined that Mayne and Martin were in a relationship in the past, but had not been living with each other for more than a year. There are currently no court orders of protection in place between either of the parties.”

Martin was restricted from possessing a firearm and investigators are working to determine where or how he obtained the gun, the statement says.

“Additional details are limited, as the case remains an active investigation.”