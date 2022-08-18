Taylorsville police identify 2 killed in Wednesday shootings, believed to be murder-suicide

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Police investigators on the scene of a fatal shooting in Taylorsville early Wednesday morning Aug. 17, 2022. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville City Police have identified two people found shot to death Wednesday morning, and disclosed the crime is a suspected murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched on a shots-fired call at about 5 a.m., and responded to the area of 3587 W. 4700 South.

“When officers arrived, they found a woman, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the sidewalk,” says a TVPD statement released Thursday.

“She has been identified as 34-year-old Amanda Mayne of Taylorsville.”

A stray bullet struck a car, but caused no injuries, the police statement says.

While officers were canvassing the area about a block away near 3500 West on 4700 South, they found a man deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He has been identified as 26-year-old Taylor Martin of West Jordan. A loaded handgun was located next to Martin.”

Police investigators on the scene of a fatal shooting in Taylorsville early Wednesday morning Aug. 17, 2022. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

Based on indications, “detectives are handling the case as a murder-suicide type of investigation. Investigators do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” the statement says.

“Investigators have determined that Mayne and Martin were in a relationship in the past, but had not been living with each other for more than a year. There are currently no court orders of protection in place between either of the parties.”

Martin was restricted from possessing a firearm and investigators are working to determine where or how he obtained the gun, the statement says.

“Additional details are limited, as the case remains an active investigation.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here