Police release new information on Taylorsville fatal shootings

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the ages of two people who died in an early morning shooting incident in Taylorsville.

According to an afternoon statement by Taylorsville PD, the ages of a man and woman killed Wednesday are 27 were 35, respectively.

Police first responded to 3600 W. 4800 South at about 5 a.m. after dispatchers received numerous calls of shots fired, according to Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill. When officers arrived, they found the “woman dead on the sidewalk from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.”

While responding officers searched the area, they found the body of the 27-year-old man about a block east from where the woman was found. Whether or not they knew to each other was initially undetermined, Hill said.

“We are still working on canvassing that area as well to trying to gather as much information as we can…. The detectives are working on identifying the two people as well as obviously trying to determine if they have a relationship at all,” Hill told Gephardt Daily at the scene.

“One of the people who called police was a passing motorist whose back window was shot out by a stray bullet,” a TVPD tweet said.

The motorist was not injured, and was talking with investigators, Hill said.

Wednesday afternoon, Taylorsville communications director Kim Horiuchi released a statement, saying “officers are still working today to notify family of the man and woman found fatally shot…. They will not have any more details to release today about the incident but are planning to get a media update to you tomorrow.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is released.