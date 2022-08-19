Breaking: UTA bus collides with multiple cars in Salt Lake City, injures 4

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured, one critically, after a Utah Transit Authority bus collided with multiple cars Thursday in Salt Lake City, police said.

The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. in the area of 300 West and North Temple, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police.

“We are investigating a critical injury crash at 300 West North Temple,” the tweet states.

A police spokesman told reporters on the scene that the driver of one car suffered a medical incident and struck the bus, which then crashed into other vehicles.

The driver of the car was critically injured, while the bus driver and two bus passengers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

“Traffic is shut down one block out in all directions. We expect a lengthy closure,” police tweeted.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.