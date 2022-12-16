Taylorsville police: Man shot in head in road-rage incident expected to survive; roadway reopened

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dispatch fielded multiple calls just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a car crash, shots fired and a possible road range incident, all reported in the same area of Taylorsville.

“We got multiple calls,” Sgt. Jake Hill, Taylorsville Police, told Gephardt Daily. “So when officers got on scene, they were able to put it together and determine what we believed happened.”

It was a road-rage shooting followed by the victim, who was shot in the back of the head, crashing his car, Hill said.

“Two cars were going eastbound and then turned to go north on Redwood road,” he said. “I believe the road rage started somewhere around that area and then as the cars turned north on Redwood Road, the occupants of a silver or gray SUV — who one witness said were a group of males — one of them leaned out through the passenger window and fired multiple shots at a white passenger car.

“The victim was shot at least once in the head.”

The witness told officers it was not clear how many people were in the SUV and whether all were males, and could give no additional description of them, Hill said.

The driver shot was “a Polynesian man in his 30s,” Hill said. The victim was conscious at the scene, and was taken to an area hospital. Hill said the man is stable and expected to survive his injury.

The silver or gray SUV left the scene, continuing north, Hill said. Police and UDOT officials will be checking for surveillance or traffic cameras that might have caught an image of the SUV and its plate.

“And obviously, we’re asking if anybody was in the area and they got a license plate or any descriptions to call us and let us know,” Hill said.

Hill said at about 4:30 p.m. that all lanes of traffic had just been opened, so traffic flow was expected to return to normal after several hours of driver delays.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.