Teen, 16, sentenced after pleading guilty to reduced charges in shooting death of beloved Ogden convenience store owner

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 — A teenage boy certified to be tried as an adult was sentenced Friday in connection with the Feb. 28 shooting death of Ogden convenience store owner Satnam Singh.

Antonio Gianny Garcia, 16, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of discharge of a dangerous weapon or firearm and to aggravated robbery. Both are first-degree felonies.

Garcia, whose name was withheld by Gephardt Daily until he was charged as adult, was previously charged with with aggravated murder, which carried a penalty of 25-years-to-life upon conviction.

Felony discharge of a firearm carries a 5-years-to-life in prison upon conviction, as does aggravated robbery. Five to life was the sentence Garcia received Friday.

Judge Debra Jensen announced in juvenile court that Garcia will remain in the juvenile facility where he has been held since his arrest. When Garcia turns 21, a 2nd District Judge will determine whether he will moved to an adult correctional facility or will be paroled.

Singh, a native of India, moved his family to the United States in the 1970s. He was the owner of Super Grocery, 675 N. Monroe Blvd, and was known in the community for helping people in need.