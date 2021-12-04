Teen missionary for LDS Church shot, seriously injured in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Dec. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been shot an seriously injured near Birmingham, Alabama.

LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod issued the following statement:

“A missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

“Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and basketball was being played in the cultural hall. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Elder Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity. A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled.

“Elder Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and has undergone surgery. His parents are arriving to the hospital this afternoon. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators.

“Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

A statement from the Jefferson (Ala.) County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at in the 2700 block of Altadena Road, an unincorporated area of the county. The statement, issued Friday night, says “Detectives are on the scene and actively conducting a full investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.