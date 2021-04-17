Teens, age 13 and 14, rushed to hospital after Sandy shooting

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Two teenagers were rushed to Primary Children's Hospital after a shooting in Sandy on Friday, April 16, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SANDY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were shot Friday afternoon in Sandy.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of 8800 South and 200 East about 5:15 p.m.

“Their injuries are non-life threatening,” Sgt. Clayton Swensen, Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The investigation is underway. That’s really all I can say right now. I am on the way now,” he said at 6:13 p.m.

Swensen said he could not yet confirm the nature of the shooting or any other details.

The teens were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

