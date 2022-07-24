Tesla on autopilot strikes, kills motorcyclist on I-15

Nancy Van Valkenburg
Utah Highway Patrol investigators on the scene of a fatal car-motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on southbound I-15 in Bluffdale, July 24, 2022. Troopers say the motorcylist was killed when he was hit from behind by a Tesla operating on auto-pilot. Exclusive Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

BLUFFDALE, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tesla driving in autopilot mode struck a motorcyclist in Bluffdale Sunday, resulting in the rider’s death, according to a press release by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The collision happened happened at 1:09 a.m. in the area of 15000 South.

“A Tesla was behind the motorcycle and the driver advised he had the autopilot setting on,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The driver of the Tesla did not see the motorcyclist, and collided with the back of the motorcycle which threw the rider from the bike. The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries on scene.”

The Tesla autopilot mode has been implicated in multiple deaths since it was first offered in October of 2015.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details become available.

