Two juveniles, 18-year-old dead in shooting outside West Jordan house party

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles and one 18-year-old victim were fatally shot during an altercation Saturday night at outside a West Jordan house party.

Police were called to the scene, at 3339 W. 6920 South, at about 10:45 p.m., Deputy Chief Jeremy Robertson, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“We received a report of shots,” Robertson said. “We found three people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were transported to hospital, where they were later declared deceased.”

It’s still early in the investigation, Robertson said, but initial interviews suggest there was a party near the shooting scene.

“Some kind of altercation occurred, possibly with people who were attending showed up at some point. Multiple shots fired, obviously lots of shell casings in the area, reports of vehicles leaving the area. It looks like there’s a possibility it could be gang related.

“We received reports that there were multiple people involved in the shootings, so we are looking for multiple suspects. At this point, we are following up on some leads that were generated.”

Robertson said investigators believe the shootings were a targeted incident, “and we don’t believe there is a threat to the general public.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.