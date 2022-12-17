Three children recovered, 2 adults arrested 8 months after Amber Alert issued in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three at-risk children have been recovered and two adults arrested eight months after an Amber Alert was issued in Salt Lake City.

The incident is being investigated as an abduction by a parent who had been ordered to give up custody of her children, says a statement issued Saturday morning by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The investigation started on April 13 when the Utah Division of Child and Family Services notified police about a court order ruling that Conchita Leona Peralta to surrender her children into DCFS protective custody.

There was no response when DCFS and SLCPD attempted to contact Peralta.

An Amber Alert was issued in Utah and in South Dakota. On Friday, detectives received information that Peralta and her three children had returned to Utah.

“The SLCPD’s Special Victims Unit worked with the SLCPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team to safely locate Peralta and the three children,” the SLCPD news release says. “ Detectives also arrested Peralta’s partner, Fermin Figueroa-Luque.

“Both adults have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several outstanding warrants, including endangerment of a child and custodial interference. The children are safe and in the custody of a responsible party.”

The SLCPD statement recognized “the many law enforcement agencies that assisted with this eight-month investigation.”