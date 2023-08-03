Park City cougar sighting prompts police warning, safety tips

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police issued a warning with tips after the sighting of a mountain lion in the city limits.

“Our officers had a recent report of a mountain lion on a hiking trail within the city limits, which is not uncommon throughout the year,” reads the Park City Police Department post on social media. “The hiker did the right thing and left the area, and then called 911.”

The department in the Tuesday statement offered the following to help prevent conflicts with mountain lions, also known as cougars or pumas:

• Do not hike or jog alone. • Maintain awareness and avoid using headphones that block out your surroundings. • If you live in an area near deer habitat, do not leave children, pets, or livestock outside unattended, especially at dawn and dusk. • Trim vegetation and remove wood piles to reduce hiding places for wildlife. “In the rare event that you do happen to encounter a mountain lion, here are some tips to help keep you safe:” • Never run from a cougar since that could trigger the cougar’s instincts to chase. • Maintain eye contact. • Pick up children and pets or keep them very close. • Stand up tall. Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head. Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly, and leave the area. • Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck. https://tinyurl.com/Utah-DWS For more information visit: