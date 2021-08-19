Tickets still available for first Twilight Concert Series 2021 show Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tickets are still available for the first Twilight Concert Series 2021 at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

“The 2021 Twilight Concert Series kicks off TONIGHT w/ Big Boi + STRFKR + Laserfang!” said a tweet from SLC Twilight. “Gates open at 6 p.m. Limited number of tickets still available at http://24tix.com! Ride UTA free today with your Twilight concert ticket.”

A previous news release said: “The Salt Lake City Arts Council and S&S Presents are so incredibly grateful to finally be hosting this event again for our city after its first season off in 33 years. Beyond the music, the true purpose of the Twilight Concert Series has always been to bring our community together, support artists, and feel uplifted by one another through an affordable, live concert. After this past year, we certainly need an event like the Twilight Concert Series more than ever.”

The lineup is:

Aug. 19: Big Boi, STRFKR and Laserfang

Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf and Giraffula

Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, The Rubies

Sept. 18: St. Vincent, Kate NV, Josaleigh Pollett

Sept. 26: Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

“If you’re attending a Twilight Concert Series show we’re continuing to monitor health and safety guidance and local mandates given the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant,” the 24tix.com website says. “The Gallivan Center is an outdoor open-air venue and in consideration of COVID-19 the following measures will be followed. Should any further guidance change or be updated we will notify ticket holders immediately.”

Masks are recommended when within 6 feet of persons outside of your group.

Masks are required in indoor spaces (indoor sponsor area included).

All staff must be vaccinated and wear a mask for the duration of the event.

All attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated.

Tickets are on sale now via 24tix.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. for each show.