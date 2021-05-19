Twilight Concert Series 2021 Salt Lake City lineup announced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The lineup has been announced for the Twilight Concert Series 2021 at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City.

“The Salt Lake City Arts Council and S&S Presents are so incredibly grateful to finally be hosting this event again for our city after its first season off in 33 years,” said a news release. “Beyond the music, the true purpose of the Twilight Concert Series has always been to bring our community together, support artists, and feel uplifted by one another through an affordable, live concert. After this past year, we certainly need an event like the Twilight Concert Series more than ever.”

The lineup so far is:

Aug. 19: Big Boi, STRFKR and Laserfang

Aug. 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf and Giraffula

Sept. 2: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, The Rubies

Sept. 18: St. Vincent, TBA

Sept. 26: Lake Street Dive, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

“This year, the series will be happening towards the end of the summer in August and September,” the news release said. “We believe that this will provide a sufficient amount of time to monitor current CDC guidelines and for a safe amount of the general population to be vaccinated. However, for patron safety, we do not advise any unvaccinated person in attending a live music event until they are protected.”

Information on vaccine efficacy can be found here.

Season tickets are on sale now via 24tix.com, and individual tickets will be available starting this Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for each show.

“Artists not yet announced will be revealed at a later date,” the news release added.