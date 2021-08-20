Suspect in standoff near U.S. Capitol surrenders after bomb threat

Aug. 19 (UPI) — A man sitting in a pickup truck who claimed to have a bomb near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday surrendered to police after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

The threat prompted officials to evacuate multiple buildings on Capitol Hill.

Police said the man had parked on a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and told officers that he had a bomb. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the man appeared to have a detonator in his hand.

“We don’t know what his motives are at this time,” Manger said during a news conference. “This really is an ongoing situation.”

He said the suspect, whom he didn’t name, has been live streaming on Facebook while sitting in his truck.

The Washington Post cited two unnamed law enforcement officials who identified the man as Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina. WCNC-TV in Charlotte, N.C., said Roseberry posted multiple videos online demanding to speak with President Joe Biden, claiming that “the revolution is on.”

The Library of Congress — both the Jefferson and Madison buildings — Supreme Court and Cannon Building were all evacuated due to the incident.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get the information we can release,” U.S. Capitol Police tweeted.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Washington, D.C., police were aiding in the investigation.

The White House told CNN it was monitoring the situation.

Metro passenger trains in the area were bypassing the Capitol South station.

Members of the U.S. House have offices in the Cannon building. Staffers moved to the Longworth House Office Building through underground tunnels.

Both Congress and the Supreme Court are on recess.