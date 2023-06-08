Timeline set to fill Rep. Stewart’s seat post resignation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, who previously announced his intent to resign his position, has announced his resignation will go into effect on Sept. 15 of this year.

That sets up the timeline to elect his District 2 replacement. Primary elections throughout the state will be held on Sept. 5, 2023, and the general election on Nov. 21, 2023, Gov. Spencer Cox has announced.

Cox issued two proclamations related to the special elections. The first calls a special election and establishes timelines for the election. The second calls a special session of the Legislature to appropriate money for the elections, change the municipal election dates and address other election-related matters. The special session will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

“This timeline will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with minimal disruption to our electoral process,” Cox said in a released statement. “We understand these are unusual circumstances and appreciate the efforts of our municipalities and county clerks in accommodating this election schedule. Rep. Stewart has represented our state with integrity and dedication, and we’re grateful for the honorable way he’s executed his duties and represented the people of our great state.”

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also commented.

“This special election timeline lays out a sensible approach for candidates, parties, voters, and election administrators,” she said. “We’ve balanced urgency with election security and accuracy.”

State senator and Senate president J. Stuart Adams said it’s “imperative Utah continues to have full representation in Washington, D.C.,” adding “With Congressman Stewart resigning, it only makes sense to fill the position as quickly as possible. Utah is known for coming together to find quick, cost-effective solutions that best serve Utahns.”

Cox, Henderson and Stuart all thanked Stewart for his service. In announcing he would resign, Stewart cited health issues his wife was facing.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” he said in a letter to Cox. “My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. I thank you for your leadership as Governor and dedication to our great state.”