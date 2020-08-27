Timpview vs. Provo High School football game cancelled due to COVID-19 exposure

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Timpview vs. Provo High School football game has been cancelled due to students and coaches’ COVID-19 exposure.

An Instagram post by both Timpview and Provo High Thursday morning says: “Provo High School had members of our school community test positive for COVID-19 this week. At the recommendation of the Utah County Health Department, three classes of students have been quarantined and several coaches.”

The quarantine was recommended as a precaution, the post said. Parents of the exposed students were contacted directly by the school nurse with quarantine instructions.

“Unfortunately, the potential COVID exposure has affected many of our fall athletes and some of their coaches as well,” the post said. “Regrettably, the impact of the potential exposure at PHS requires that we cancel our varsity football game on Friday and our junior varsity football game today against against Timpview High School.

“Our athletic director is working with the online ticket vendor to determine the best way to resolve compensating the public for tickets sold for Friday’s game. More details will follow as soon as the process is confirmed.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.