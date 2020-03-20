Tooele City police relocate after concerns over structural integrity of building

TOOELE, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police are relocating due to concerns over the safety of their building after Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

“As a result of the earthquake yesterday, we have concerns over the structural integrity of our police department,” said a Facebook post from the Tooele City Police Department. “As such, we have moved to our new police department early, located at 50 N. Garden Street. We ask for the public’s patience as we complete this transition.”

Office services will be put on hold temporarily, such as fingerprints, sex offender updates, and releasing police reports.

If you need to speak with an officer, call Tooele County dispatch at 435-882-5600 #1.