Harmons Grocery stores reserve shopping hours for at-risk customers

UTAH, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harmons Grocery will dedicate the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. solely to the needs of at-risk customers from Thursday.

Customers who are older than 60, who have disabilities or who are immunocompromised are invited to shop during that time, said a Facebook post from Harmons.

The pharmacy will also open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays for at-risk customers.

The grocery chain is also changing its store hours in the light of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We want to ensure that our associates have time to restock shelves in a safe manner and provide essential time for the store to be properly sanitized,” the post said.

Stores will be open Monday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pharmacy will be open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smith’s Marketplace announced Tuesday the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. would solely be for senior citizens.

“This group is the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” said a news release from Smith’s.

Each store will have staff on hand to help those that need special accommodations, the news release said. For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. until further notice. In addition, Smith’s is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.

“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.”

In addition to exclusive shopping hours for seniors, Smith’s is waiving the pick-up fee at the point of transaction, for online orders received curbside for customers whose verified age is 60 or older through April 18. Smith’s will continue to evaluate the situation to see if the fee waiver should be extended.

Lee’s Marketplace is also offering over-the-phone grocery ordering with free curbside pickup to seniors so they don’t have to enter the store.

Please call the following numbers to talk with a personal shopper to arrange the picking of needed items from Lee’s Marketplace.

North Salt Lake 385-322-5337

Heber 435-654-2352

Logan 435-755-5100

North Ogden 801-782-7800

Smithfield 435-563-6251