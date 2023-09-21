Tooele police say rumor of school shooting threat ‘unsubstantiated’

TOOELE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigated a rumor about a shooting threat Thursday at Tooele High School but determined it to be “unsubstantiated.”

Officers investigated a threat related to an assembly at the high school, the Tooele City Police Department said on social media.

“Our school resource officers, along with other members of the police department, investigated this threat and can now say this threat is unsubstantiated,” the post says.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with the Tooele County School District, which gives us an opportunity to have an officer at THS. Our number one priority is to provide a safe atmosphere at school for all students.”