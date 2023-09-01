Tragedy kept from becoming catastrophic in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews were able to contain a late-night blaze to mostly one trailer in Wasatch County.

“Last night at approximately 21:00 hours Wasatch Fire crews were dispatched to a 5th wheel trailer on fire,” the Wasatch Fire District said on social media Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival, the trailer was mostly engulfed and the occupant had self evacuated. Fire crews were able to stop the fire before any other trailers were lost. However, the 5th wheel was a total loss.

“The owner was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

A next-door neighbor was effusive in commenting on Facebook on fire fighter efforts, saying her residence was damaged, but saved.

“It was a terrifying situation but the teams remained professional and focused, preventing a tragedy from growing into something catastrophic! THANK YOU ALL!”